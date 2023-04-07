AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Pakistan

IK should be provided security as per ex-PM’s status: IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should be provided security according to his status as former prime minister and also sought the rules related to the provision of security to a former prime minister.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard Imran Khan’s petition against life threats after the statement of Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah.

During the hearing, the IHC chief justice asked about the laws for the security of a former premier. He continued that the petitioner is a former prime minister and what are the rules for his security.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal responded that Section 17 (security) of the Prime Minister’s Salary, Allowances and Privileges Act, 1975 is the relevant rule in this matter.

He further said that appropriate security would be provided and the notification for it will be issued in the Special Gazette as per the law.

Then, Justice Farooq asked if security has been provided to Imran Khan yet. At this, the AAG said that Khan had been provided a bulletproof vehicle. He, however, said that the provision of security was a provincial matter after the 18th Amendment. He also said that an assessment committee decides what kind of security is to provide.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Ministry of Interior informed the court that security was being provided but the notification had yet to be issued for its approval. He further said that the federal government looks after the issue of security as far as Islamabad is concerned, while the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab will look into the matter for Punjab. He said that foolproof security was provided to the PTI chief until he was in Islamabad.

The IHC CJ remarked that leave the fool or April fool, what is the current situation. At this, the representative of the Interior Ministry said that security has been provided to Imran Khan.

Justice Aamer remarked that if it is an order of generalised security then that has to be implemented. What is the order for the petitioner? The judge said that he has been asking repeatedly that when a former prime minister — whoever he is — comes to Islamabad, who will provide him security?

At this, the AAG replied that security was being provided in the provinces in response to a writ petition. Then, Khan’s counsel said that the Wazirabad incident happened; that is in front of everyone while Salman Taseer’s incident had also taken place already.

Then, the IHC chief justice directed the AAG to provide details of the law or the custom whatever it is, in the court. He further remarked that prisoners in jail have rights as well and everyone has rights.

The judge continued that today we are a judge tomorrow we would not be. He further said that the West is ahead of us because they have rules.

At this point, the judge directed the authorities to provide Khan with security as written in the law. He ordered them to present the rules and laws regarding the provision of security to a former prime minister. He also observed that the government must have to review the security in light of the threat alert.

He said that an appropriate order will be issued after the submission of the rules.

