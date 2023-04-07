Israeli incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque: OIC emergency meeting on Saturday in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has convened an emergency, open-ended meeting on Saturday in Jeddah to discuss the Israeli occupation forces incursions and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshippers.

“The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency, open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Permanent Representatives, on Saturday, 8 April 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah,” the OIC said in a statement.