Fawad terms NA resolution on SC verdict ‘foolish act’

LAHORE: Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has termed the National Assembly resolution as a “foolish” act, saying that Maryam Nawaz wanted PM Shehbaz Sharif to get disqualified.

Addressing at a news conference at the provincial office of the party on Thursday, Fawad Chaudhry said Parliament cannot defeat the decisions of the judiciary through a resolution. Fawad also extended a big offer to the government by stating that both sides should sit and talk about holding of general elections. We are asking for negotiations on fresh elections, he stressed.

He warned of a mass movement if the government fails to accept the Supreme Court’s verdict. Earlier, he had threatened to file reference against ministers involved in rejecting the Supreme Court order on holding general elections in Punjab on 14th May. However, he changed his tone by offering dialogue to the government for national elections.

He emphasised that Article 68 of the Constitution prohibits criticism of judges and army figures, and therefore, ministers who reject the SC verdict have committed contempt of court.

The senior PTI leader expressed concern over the government’s reluctance to step down from power and present itself before the masses. He highlighted the current economic crisis and its adverse effects on the country’s citizens, saying that people are losing jobs and the brain drain is on the rise with more than 800,000 citizens leaving the country.

He also pointed out that dozens of lives have been lost in the quest for essential items such as flour, emphasizing the urgent need to end the political crisis to bring an end to the economic crisis in the country.

