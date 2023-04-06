AVN 64.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.55%)
EPCL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.12%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.55%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.05%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.74%)
HUBC 68.21 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.27%)
NETSOL 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.29%)
OGDC 86.23 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.52%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.55 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (6.39%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.57%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TPLP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
TRG 109.36 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.21%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 60.3 (1.49%)
BR30 14,696 Increased By 361.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 40,216 Increased By 499.2 (1.26%)
KSE30 14,979 Increased By 217.3 (1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies, stocks pressured by fear of global downturn

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 10:42am
Follow us

Most Asian currencies and shares were in the red on Thursday after investors turned to the safety of the US dollar following overnight data that hinted at global recession.

However, trading was somewhat muted in the run-up to Easter holidays in some major markets. In China, Asia’s largest economy, and Taiwan, trading resumed after a public holiday.

South Korea’s won emerged as the biggest loser for day so far, depreciating nearly 0.5%.

That was closely followed by Taiwan’s dollar, which fell about 0.2%.

Other currencies, including the Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah, slipped as much as 0.2%.

Slowing US services sector data overnight, along with bleak private payrolls growth for March, strengthened the case for the US Federal Reserve to consider pausing its aggressive interest rate hike path adopted to fight accelerating inflation.

A raft of negative economic data since the start of the week has convinced more market participants of an impending recession, resulting in investors exiting riskier assets to take refuge in the greenback, which bounced off from a two-month low.

“The Fed has done the bulk of the work raising rates and thus with demand impacted from tighter financial conditions, the Fed is likely to assess the hikes they have done, in light of weakness in financial stability and softness in the economy,” said Natixis Senior Asia Economist Trinh Nguyen.

Asian currencies stumble on higher crude prices

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was 102.00 at 0350 GMT.

“For the past few weeks, weaker US data tends to bring about weaker dollar via the Fed policy channel as markets pare bets on rate hikes,” analysts from Maybank wrote in a client note.

“However, that relationship seems to have shifted a tad as concerns of a sharper economic down cycle could also strengthen demand for the dollar.”

In stock markets, most Asian shares fell victim to fear of a downturn in the global economy, with South Korea’s KOSPI being one of the leading laggards, falling nearly 0.9%.

Indices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and China fell in a range of 0.1% to 0.6%.

The Philippine index bucked the trend by rising 0.3%.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 6.676%

** Telkom Indonesia to merge broadband arm with Telkomsel to create $3.9 billion entity

** Taiwan watching Chinese movement after Beijing denounces US Speaker meeting

China Asian currencies Easter South Korea’s won Taiwan’s dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Asian currencies, stocks pressured by fear of global downturn

Intra-day update: Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee claws back against US dollar

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Read more stories