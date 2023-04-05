AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
Rupee hits fresh all-time low, settles at 287.85 against US dollar

  • Currency loses Re0.56 against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 03:12pm
The Pakistani rupee hit a new record low on Wednesday amid ongoing political uncertainty and Islamabad’s inability to revive the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 287.85, a loss of Re0.56 or 0.19%. Earlier during the day the currency had touched 288.25 against the greenback.

This comes a day after the rupee hit a new historic low of 287.29 in the inter-bank market after a decline of Rs2.25 or 0.8%.

In a key development that took place after markets closed on Tuesday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP announced it was raising the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to an all-time high level of 21% to curtail rising inflation.

It did so believing that monetary tightening will help to achieve the medium-term inflation target; but domestic political uncertainty and global financial conditions may pose risks to this assessment.

Multiple factors are driving the negative trajectory of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, Zafar Paracha – General Secretary, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) – told Business Recorder.

“The delay in resumption of the IMF programme is the leading factor. We have not seen any positive development on this front,” he said.

“Secondly, the domestic political situation remains volatile as stakeholders remain at loggerheads. Moreover, the country’s foreign exchange reserves, exports and remittance continue to decline, denting market sentiment.”

“And lastly, the recent reports from international lenders i.e. World Bank and Asian Development Bank on Pakistan is also impacting the market,” he said.

Paracha said that despite the currency depreciation, exports, remittances and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) have not increased.

“Moreover, the currency grey market continues to prosper owing to wrong policies of the government,” he said.

Paracha highlighted that the government’s decision to impose curbs on imports was the right move in the current scenario. However, it allowed importers to arrange funds by themselves, which paved way for the grey market.

“Meanwhile, Exchange Companies (ECs) are barred from entertaining the importers. The government should have given an official window for the importers, to meet their funding needs.

“We can provide $500 million to importers on a monthly basis,” said Paracha.

Internationally, the US dollar was stuck near two-month lows on Wednesday as weak economic data bolstered views that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, eased to a fresh two-month low of 101.43, after dropping 0.5% overnight. It was last at 101.53.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday, boosted by expectations of US crude inventory declines as well as the latest output cut targets set by the OPEC+ producer alliance.

Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Apr 05, 2023 11:58am
USD exchange was still controlled at artificial rate through administrative measures. Given economic indicators, agri & industrial production at all time low, all time high domestic & foreign debt payments schedule (borrowed in last decade) and $5 b goods payment on hold, if USD rate is let on market it will hit above 400. Thank establishment for 75 failed years of republic of Pakistan.
reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 05, 2023 12:35pm
The true value is actually PKR400 per USD. And that's because unbeknownst to many, the government is printing PKRs to pay its local debt. Basically more money chasing less goods and services (economic growth of only 0.4%). It's only a matter of time before the economy ruptures, default happens and a breakup takes place.
reply Reply
Abdulrehman Haroon Apr 05, 2023 02:15pm
It's a real shame now. You want to do business in Pakistan, you can't, because there are so many hurdles from the government's side. You want to move out of Pakistan, you can't, because the rupee has no real value at all. There's no overcoming this dilemma.
reply Reply

