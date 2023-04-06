UAE non-oil activity rebounds

DUBAI: Non-oil business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates bounced back to the fastest pace in five months in March, a business survey showed on Wednesday, supported by new orders and the quickest jobs growth in almost seven years.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.9 in March from 54.3 in February, the highest reading since November, and remained well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

While the output sub-index held steady, the new orders sub-index accelerated to 56.2 from 55.4 in February, supported by stronger demand and an increase in tourism.