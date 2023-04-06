AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KAPCO 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.57%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 106.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,717 Increased By 29.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,762 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Summit Bank Limited             03/04/2023   06/04/2023     NIL                           06/04/2023
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel 
Industries                      06/04/2023   07/04/2023
Data Textiles Limited #         01/04/2023   08/04/2023                                   08/04/2023
Tri-Pack Films Limited          04/04/2023   10/04/2023     50% (F)        31/03/2023     10/04/2023
JS Investments Limited          06/04/2023   12/04/2023     NIL                           12/04/2023
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                         10/04/2023   12/04/2023     NIL                           12/04/2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       05/04/2023   13/04/2023                                   13/04/2023
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         07/04/2023   13/04/2023     20% (F)        05/04/2023     13/04/2023
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                         08/04/2023   14/04/2023     55% (F)        06/04/2023     14/04/2023
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Company Limited                 08/04/2023   15/04/2023     NIL                           15/04/2023
Nestle Pakistan Limited         10/04/2023   17/04/2023     950% (F)       06/04/2023     17/04/2023
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                       11/04/2023   17/04/2023                                   17/04/2023
Frieslandcampina Engro 
Pakistan Limited                11/04/2023   18/04/2023     NIL                           18/04/2023
P ak S uzuki Motor C o. 
Ltd.                            11/04/2023   18/04/2023     NIL                           18/04/2023
AGP Limited                     12/04/2023   19/04/2023     20% (F)        10/04/2023     19/04/2023
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                       13/04/2023   19/04/2023                                   19/04/2023
Bata Pakistan Limited           13/04/2023   19/04/2023     NIL                           19/04/2023
Elahi Cotton Mills 
Limited #                       14/04/2023   20/04/2023                                   20/04/2023
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited              14/04/2023   20/04/2023     NIL                           20/04/2023
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Limited                         10/04/2023   24/04/2023
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18/04/2023   25/04/2023     25% (F)        13/04/2023     25/04/2023
ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF)   18/04/2023   25/04/2023     5% (F)         13/04/2023     25/04/2023
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                         19/04/2023   25/04/2023     NIL                           25/04/2023
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                         19/04/2023   25/04/2023     40% (F)        17/04/2023     25/04/2023
Lalpir Power Limited            13/04/2023   26/04/2023     20% (F)        11/04/2023     26/04/2023
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         18/04/2023   26/04/2023     25% (B)        14/04/2023     26/04/2023
Pakgen Power Limited            19/04/2023   26/04/2023     20% (F)        17/04/2023     26/04/2023
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited     19/04/2023   26/04/2023     NIL                           26/04/2023
KSB Pumps Company Limited       19/04/2023   26/04/2023     NIL                           26/04/2023
Cyan Limited                    20/04/2023   26/04/2023     NIL                           26/04/2023
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                         20/04/2023   26/04/2023     NIL                           26/04/2023
Atlas Insurance Limited         13/04/2023   27/04/2023     45% (F)        11/04/2023     27/04/2023
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                         19/04/2023   27/04/2023     25% (F)        17/04/2023     27/04/2023
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd      19/04/2023   27/04/2023     5% (F) 5% (B)  17/04/2023     27/04/2023
Ibrahim Fibres Limited          20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
Premier Insurance Limited       20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)            20/04/2023   27/04/2023     6% (F)         18/04/2023     27/04/2023
Haleon Pakistan Limited
(Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd)        20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
IGI Life Insurance Limited      20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                         20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                         20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.    20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Limited                 21/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
TPL Insurance Limited           21/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       21/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                         21/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited       21/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                           27/04/2023
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company Limited                 25/04/2023   27/04/2023     750% (F)       21/04/2023     27/04/2023
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited                         18/04/2023   28/04/2023     10% (F)        13/04/2023     28/04/2023
Service Industries Limited      18/04/2023   28/04/2023     50% (F)        13/04/2023     28/04/2023
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                     19/04/2023   28/04/2023     NIL                           28/04/2023
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                         20/04/2023   28/04/2023     15% (F)        18/04/2023     28/04/2023
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         20/04/2023   28/04/2023     35% (F)        18/04/2023     28/04/2023
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage 
Cans Limited                    20/04/2023   28/04/2023     NIL                           28/04/2023
Packages Limited                20/04/2023   28/04/2023     275% (F)       18/04/2023     28/04/2023
IGI Holdings Limited            21/04/2023   28/04/2023     22.5% (F)      19/04/2023     28/04/2023
Askari General Insurance 
Company Limited                 21/04/2023   28/04/2023     29% (F)        19/04/2023     28/04/2023
JS Global Capital Limited       21/04/2023   28/04/2023     NIL                           28/04/2023
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                         21/04/2023   28/04/2023     NIL                           28/04/2023
Agritech Limited                22/04/2023   28/04/2023     NIL                           28/04/2023
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                         22/04/2023   28/04/2023     Nil                           28/04/2023
Saif Power Limited              22/04/2023   28/04/2023     25% (F)        20/04/2023     28/04/2023
The United Insurance 
Company                         21/04/2023   29/04/2023     10% (F)        19/04/2023     29/04/2023
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                         22/04/2023   29/04/2023     200% (F)
10% (b)                         20/04/2023   29/04/2023
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #       25/04/2023   02/05/2023                                   02/05/2023
Shell Pakistan Limited          27/04/2023   04/05/2023     Nil                           04/05/2023
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #

