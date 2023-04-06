KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Summit Bank Limited 03/04/2023 06/04/2023 NIL 06/04/2023 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries 06/04/2023 07/04/2023 Data Textiles Limited # 01/04/2023 08/04/2023 08/04/2023 Tri-Pack Films Limited 04/04/2023 10/04/2023 50% (F) 31/03/2023 10/04/2023 JS Investments Limited 06/04/2023 12/04/2023 NIL 12/04/2023 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 10/04/2023 12/04/2023 NIL 12/04/2023 Zephyr Textiles Limited # 05/04/2023 13/04/2023 13/04/2023 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 07/04/2023 13/04/2023 20% (F) 05/04/2023 13/04/2023 EFU General Insurance Limited 08/04/2023 14/04/2023 55% (F) 06/04/2023 14/04/2023 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited 08/04/2023 15/04/2023 NIL 15/04/2023 Nestle Pakistan Limited 10/04/2023 17/04/2023 950% (F) 06/04/2023 17/04/2023 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited # 11/04/2023 17/04/2023 17/04/2023 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited 11/04/2023 18/04/2023 NIL 18/04/2023 P ak S uzuki Motor C o. Ltd. 11/04/2023 18/04/2023 NIL 18/04/2023 AGP Limited 12/04/2023 19/04/2023 20% (F) 10/04/2023 19/04/2023 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited # 13/04/2023 19/04/2023 19/04/2023 Bata Pakistan Limited 13/04/2023 19/04/2023 NIL 19/04/2023 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited # 14/04/2023 20/04/2023 20/04/2023 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited 14/04/2023 20/04/2023 NIL 20/04/2023 (BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib Limited 10/04/2023 24/04/2023 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 18/04/2023 25/04/2023 25% (F) 13/04/2023 25/04/2023 ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 18/04/2023 25/04/2023 5% (F) 13/04/2023 25/04/2023 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited 19/04/2023 25/04/2023 NIL 25/04/2023 Jubilee General Insurance Limited 19/04/2023 25/04/2023 40% (F) 17/04/2023 25/04/2023 Lalpir Power Limited 13/04/2023 26/04/2023 20% (F) 11/04/2023 26/04/2023 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 18/04/2023 26/04/2023 25% (B) 14/04/2023 26/04/2023 Pakgen Power Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 20% (F) 17/04/2023 26/04/2023 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26/04/2023 KSB Pumps Company Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26/04/2023 Cyan Limited 20/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26/04/2023 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 20/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26/04/2023 Atlas Insurance Limited 13/04/2023 27/04/2023 45% (F) 11/04/2023 27/04/2023 Century Insurance Company Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 25% (F) 17/04/2023 27/04/2023 Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 5% (F) 5% (B) 17/04/2023 27/04/2023 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 Premier Insurance Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 Jahangir Sidd (Pref) 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 6% (F) 18/04/2023 27/04/2023 Haleon Pakistan Limited (Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 IGI Life Insurance Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 Asia Insurance Company Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 Askari Life Assurance Company Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 TPL Insurance Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 East West Insurance Company Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023 Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited 25/04/2023 27/04/2023 750% (F) 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 Service GlobalFootwear Limited 18/04/2023 28/04/2023 10% (F) 13/04/2023 28/04/2023 Service Industries Limited 18/04/2023 28/04/2023 50% (F) 13/04/2023 28/04/2023 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 19/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 15% (F) 18/04/2023 28/04/2023 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 35% (F) 18/04/2023 28/04/2023 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023 Packages Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 275% (F) 18/04/2023 28/04/2023 IGI Holdings Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 22.5% (F) 19/04/2023 28/04/2023 Askari General Insurance Company Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 29% (F) 19/04/2023 28/04/2023 JS Global Capital Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023 Security Investment Bank Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023 Agritech Limited 22/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023 Crescent Star Insurance Limited 22/04/2023 28/04/2023 Nil 28/04/2023 Saif Power Limited 22/04/2023 28/04/2023 25% (F) 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 The United Insurance Company 21/04/2023 29/04/2023 10% (F) 19/04/2023 29/04/2023 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 22/04/2023 29/04/2023 200% (F) 10% (b) 20/04/2023 29/04/2023 Pace (Pakistan) Limited # 25/04/2023 02/05/2023 02/05/2023 Shell Pakistan Limited 27/04/2023 04/05/2023 Nil 04/05/2023 ==================================================================================================== Indications: Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023