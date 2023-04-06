KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Summit Bank Limited 03/04/2023 06/04/2023 NIL 06/04/2023
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries 06/04/2023 07/04/2023
Data Textiles Limited # 01/04/2023 08/04/2023 08/04/2023
Tri-Pack Films Limited 04/04/2023 10/04/2023 50% (F) 31/03/2023 10/04/2023
JS Investments Limited 06/04/2023 12/04/2023 NIL 12/04/2023
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 10/04/2023 12/04/2023 NIL 12/04/2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited # 05/04/2023 13/04/2023 13/04/2023
Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Limited 07/04/2023 13/04/2023 20% (F) 05/04/2023 13/04/2023
EFU General Insurance
Limited 08/04/2023 14/04/2023 55% (F) 06/04/2023 14/04/2023
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited 08/04/2023 15/04/2023 NIL 15/04/2023
Nestle Pakistan Limited 10/04/2023 17/04/2023 950% (F) 06/04/2023 17/04/2023
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited # 11/04/2023 17/04/2023 17/04/2023
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited 11/04/2023 18/04/2023 NIL 18/04/2023
P ak S uzuki Motor C o.
Ltd. 11/04/2023 18/04/2023 NIL 18/04/2023
AGP Limited 12/04/2023 19/04/2023 20% (F) 10/04/2023 19/04/2023
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Limited # 13/04/2023 19/04/2023 19/04/2023
Bata Pakistan Limited 13/04/2023 19/04/2023 NIL 19/04/2023
Elahi Cotton Mills
Limited # 14/04/2023 20/04/2023 20/04/2023
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited 14/04/2023 20/04/2023 NIL 20/04/2023
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib
Limited 10/04/2023 24/04/2023
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 18/04/2023 25/04/2023 25% (F) 13/04/2023 25/04/2023
ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 18/04/2023 25/04/2023 5% (F) 13/04/2023 25/04/2023
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited 19/04/2023 25/04/2023 NIL 25/04/2023
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 19/04/2023 25/04/2023 40% (F) 17/04/2023 25/04/2023
Lalpir Power Limited 13/04/2023 26/04/2023 20% (F) 11/04/2023 26/04/2023
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 18/04/2023 26/04/2023 25% (B) 14/04/2023 26/04/2023
Pakgen Power Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 20% (F) 17/04/2023 26/04/2023
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26/04/2023
KSB Pumps Company Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26/04/2023
Cyan Limited 20/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26/04/2023
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited 20/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26/04/2023
Atlas Insurance Limited 13/04/2023 27/04/2023 45% (F) 11/04/2023 27/04/2023
Century Insurance Company
Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 25% (F) 17/04/2023 27/04/2023
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 5% (F) 5% (B) 17/04/2023 27/04/2023
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
Premier Insurance Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
Jahangir Sidd (Pref) 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 6% (F) 18/04/2023 27/04/2023
Haleon Pakistan Limited
(Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
IGI Life Insurance Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
Asia Insurance Company
Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
Philip Morris (Pakistan)
Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
TPL Insurance Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
East West Insurance Company
Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27/04/2023
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited 25/04/2023 27/04/2023 750% (F) 21/04/2023 27/04/2023
Service GlobalFootwear
Limited 18/04/2023 28/04/2023 10% (F) 13/04/2023 28/04/2023
Service Industries Limited 18/04/2023 28/04/2023 50% (F) 13/04/2023 28/04/2023
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 19/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023
Adamjee Insurance Company
Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 15% (F) 18/04/2023 28/04/2023
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 35% (F) 18/04/2023 28/04/2023
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023
Packages Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 275% (F) 18/04/2023 28/04/2023
IGI Holdings Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 22.5% (F) 19/04/2023 28/04/2023
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 29% (F) 19/04/2023 28/04/2023
JS Global Capital Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023
Security Investment Bank
Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023
Agritech Limited 22/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28/04/2023
Crescent Star Insurance
Limited 22/04/2023 28/04/2023 Nil 28/04/2023
Saif Power Limited 22/04/2023 28/04/2023 25% (F) 20/04/2023 28/04/2023
The United Insurance
Company 21/04/2023 29/04/2023 10% (F) 19/04/2023 29/04/2023
Highnoon Laboratories
Limited 22/04/2023 29/04/2023 200% (F)
10% (b) 20/04/2023 29/04/2023
Pace (Pakistan) Limited # 25/04/2023 02/05/2023 02/05/2023
Shell Pakistan Limited 27/04/2023 04/05/2023 Nil 04/05/2023
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
