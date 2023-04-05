AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Customs-ports and terminals: FBR allows processing of Uzbek transit goods

Sohail Sarfraz Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed processing of the Uzbek transit goods through the Customs-ports and terminals of Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Gwadar Port under the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement.

The FBR has amended Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules 2021 through an SRO 421(I) 2023 issued here on Tuesday.

Under the amended rules, the “cross stuffing” means transfer of goods from one container to another container or any other mode of transportation as per TIR specifications, in the approved places within premises of Customs-ports and terminals or off-dock terminals.

According to the SRO 421(I) 2023, the procedure for verification of cross-border event and crediting of amount equal to leviable duty and taxes to Revolving Financial Security for Uzbek transit goods imported through the Customs-ports and terminals.

The new procedure would be applicable on the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement, for processing of transit trade cargo under Customs computerised system, to and from Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan’s cargo imported through Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Gwadar Port, and Uzbekistan’s cargo to other countries via Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, and Gwadar Port.

Under the procedure, Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar and Quetta shall be authorised to issue and regulate permits at their respective land border Customs stations.

The Board may through a general order levy charges, generally applicable for all traffic, including fees for weighment, scanning and sealing by customs officials or those commensurate with the administrative expenses for the costs of services rendered.

The vehicles shall be prohibited from carrying goods loaded in the territory of Pakistan for delivery at any other point (cabotage) and goods from or to another country (third country) than the operators home country and to be delivered or picked up to or from the territory of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s registered vehicles holding valid permits and are being utilised for the transport of transit and bilateral trade cargo shall enter Pakistan without the requirement of submission of any financial security for the duty and taxes leviable on the vehicle, on the basis of reciprocity, as agreed by the two contracting parties, the FBR said.

The Logistics Facilitation Centre shall record particulars of both driver and vehicle in the CCS and these details should be linked with the FIA’s immigration module so that driver can only exit Pakistan, if his vehicle, on return journey, has entered the border Customs station and gate-in event has been recorded in the CCS and vehicle has completed all customs formalities for exiting Pakistan, the rules added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan gwadar port customs Port Qasim Karachi Port FBR Uzbekistan transit trade Transit Trade Agreement Uzbek transit goods

Comments

1000 characters

Customs-ports and terminals: FBR allows processing of Uzbek transit goods

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Policy rate hiked to 21pc to bridle unbridled inflation

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

‘Sodium Naphthalene Sulphate FON-A’: FBR imposes lower rate of 3pc duty on import

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

Solarisation of PM House, MPO: 10pc of bid price: one-time adjustment approved by AEDB

Read more stories