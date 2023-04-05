AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Suspension of gas supply to industry decried

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
KARACHI: President SITE Association of Industry (SAI) Riaz Uddin has condemned the suspension in gas supply to industries and their captive power plants (CPP), and requested the federal and provincial governments to take an immediate notice of the grave situation created by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in such difficult times.

Supply of gas to industries/ CPPs is critical to ensure provision of clean and uninterrupted energy to Industries, said Riaz Uddin.

He elaborated that fluctuations in electricity or interruptions therein not only result in production losses but inflict a severe damage of control panels and of sophisticated power drives, rendering them irreparable in the prevailing situation due to restriction on import of machinery and spares.

While expressing deep concern over the gas supply situation to industries in SITE, President SAI termed the enduring suspension of gas to Karachi-based industries, even after the arrival of the summer, absolutely unfair, discriminatory and a wrongful act which is highly uncalled for.

He appealed the government to issue strict directives for urgent resumption of gas supply with ample pressure and 24/7 continuity to all industries and their CPPs else the industrialists will be forced to close down their production units on this count alone.

