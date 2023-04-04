AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.25%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
EPCL 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
OGDC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PAEL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.33%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.44%)
SNGP 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 106.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.18%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ADB says developing Asia’s growth to accelerate after China reopening

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2023 12:40pm
Follow us

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank raised its 2023 growth forecast for developing Asia on Tuesday, after China’s abrupt loosening of Covid-19 restrictions and reopening of its borders brightened the region’s prospects.

The Philippines-based lender expects economic growth of 4.8 percent this year, up from its 4.6 percent projection in December. That compares with growth of 4.2 percent last year.

Developing Asia refers to 46 members of the ADB, stretching from Kazakhstan in Central Asia to the Cook Islands in the Pacific.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, accounts for about half of the region’s growth. It began to emerge in December from a strict zero-Covid strategy that hammered economic activity.

“Developing Asia’s economic prospects are markedly improving on the rapid reopening in the People’s Republic of China,” the ADB said in its flagship outlook report.

“This will support growth in regional exporters of commodities, manufactured intermediates and final goods,” it said.

“Regional tourism will also benefit, notably in Cambodia, Maldives, Palau and Thailand, where the PRC (People’s Republic of China) was the main source of tourists up to 2019.”

The ADB forecasts China’s gross domestic product to grow five percent this year and 4.5 percent in 2024, compared with three percent last year.

That was one of its weakest rates in 40 years owing to the pandemic and a real estate crisis.

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

Headline inflation for developing Asia, including food and energy prices, is expected to ease to 4.2 percent this year and 3.3 percent in 2024, compared with last year’s 4.4 percent.

The ADB said China was expected to experience “benign inflation” as its consumer spending takes time to recover from the lockdowns, and as global price pressures ease and developed economies slow.

Excluding China, regional inflation is forecast at 6.2 percent this year and 4.4 percent in 2024, which the ADB pointed out was higher than in advanced economies, but lower than in emerging markets outside Asia.

But the ADB warned that an escalation in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could fuel inflation and lead to further interest rate hikes.

South Asia is forecast to record the fastest pace of growth in the region, with India expected to expand by 6.4 percent, compared with an estimated 6.8 percent last year, on “healthy domestic demand”.

China Asian Development Bank

Comments

1000 characters

ADB says developing Asia’s growth to accelerate after China reopening

SBP set to announce key policy rate shortly

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

Fire ruins warehouse complex at Dasu hydropower project

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

Read more stories