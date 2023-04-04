AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
President urged to sign SC Practice and Procedure Act, 2023

Nuzhat Nazar Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The special meeting of Federal Cabinet on Monday demanded President Dr Arif Alvi to sign the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, immediately, so that the country can get rid of the constitutional and political crises.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned an ‘emergency’ meeting of federal cabinet on Monday night amid deepening political and judicial crisis in the country.

The cabinet discussed the two-point agenda in detail.

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General briefed the Cabinet on various issues.

The Cabinet considered the issue of circular issued by the Registrar Supreme Court against the order of the Supreme Court. The Cabinet decided to withdraw the services of the Registrar Supreme Court and directed him to report to the Establishment Division.

