AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as inflation worries resurface

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Monday as rising oil prices rekindled concerns that the US Federal Reserve will stick to its rate-hike campaign for longer to temper inflation, while a slump in Tesla shares also pressured the benchmark index.

Tesla Inc shed 6.1% on growing worries about the electric-vehicle maker’s profit margins after aggressive price cuts led to only a modest increase in quarterly deliveries.

This, coupled with a near 1% fall in major technology stocks and other growth shares such as Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp pushed information technology and consumer discretionary stocks to the bottom of the S&P 500 sector indexes.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced further output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, adding to worries about an increase in price pressures, just days after evidence of cooling inflation raised hopes that the Fed could soon end its aggressive monetary tightening.

A 3.9% gain in energy major Chevron Corp on the jump in oil prices and a 3.6% rise in UnitedHealth Group Inc on better-than-proposed Medicare Advantage rates for 2024, helped stem losses on the S&P 500 and assisted the price-weighted Dow Jones in outshining its peers.

The share value of a stock on Dow is proportional to its influence on the index as opposed to the market capitalization-weighted S&P 500.

Shares of other energy firms such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp were also up 5.6% and 4.2%, respectively. The energy sector climbed 4.4% and was headed towards its steepest one-day gain in nearly a year.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 180.90 points, or 0.54%, at 33,455.05, the S&P 500 was down 4.57 points, or 0.11%, at 4,104.74, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 111.35 points, or 0.91%, at 12,110.55.

US stocks have weathered turbulence in the global banking sector to notch gains in the first quarter, with the S&P 500 jumping 7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq recorded its strongest first-quarter jump of 17% since mid-2020.

The S&P index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 73 new lows.

S&P 500 NASDAQ US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as inflation worries resurface

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Kirthar exploration licence: ECC approves grant of second two-year renewal

WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

Read more stories