Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
Fatima Fertilizer 30.06.2023 35% 14,139.151 6.73 28.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 28.04.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 26.04.2023 18.04.2023 (*) to
02.00.P.M. 26.04.2023
AGM
Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
