KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Fatima Fertilizer 30.06.2023 35% 14,139.151 6.73 28.04.2023 20.04.2023 to Company Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 28.04.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 26.04.2023 18.04.2023 (*) to 02.00.P.M. 26.04.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

