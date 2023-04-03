Dr Birbal’s assistant arrested in murder case

KARACHI: Significant progress has been made in the murder case of ophthalmologist Dr Birbal Genani as police on Sunday arrested his assistant, Qurat-ul-Ain.

According to details Qurat-ul-Ain has been detained in the Karachi area of Garden yesterday in connection with the murder of Dr Birbal.

The accused has been shifted to Garden police station. The assistant of a renowned eye specialist was taken into custody after the brother of the deceased Dr. Birbal showed suspicion on Qurat-ul-Ain.

It is pertinent to mention here that an eye surgeon Dr Birbal Genani was killed and a lady doctor sustained injuries in a gun attack by unidentified assailants in Karachi.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a vehicle on Garden Lyari Expressway, leaving a renowned ophthalmologist Dr Birbal dead and a lady doctor namely Quratul Ain injured.

Dr Birbal Genani was the former director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and he also performed duties as the head of the Spencer Eye Hospital. He also runs a private clinic in the Ranchore Line area of Karachi.