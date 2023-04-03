AVN 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.52%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.66%)
MLCF 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.65%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 106.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.27%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,356 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 39,920 Decreased By -80.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 14,844 Decreased By -9 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian opposition leader to appeal jail sentence

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 07:24am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will appeal a two-year jail sentence in a defamation case brought against him by lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), local media reported on Sunday.

Gandhi, the 52-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and leader of the Congress party, was found guilty of defamation by a court in the western state of Gujarat over comments he made in a speech in 2019.

Gandhi has filed a plea in the Surat sessions court against the magistrate order, the Indian Express newspaper reported, while a senior Congress party official, who declined to be named, told Reuters the court is scheduled to hear the plea on Monday.

Gandhi’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

India’s parliament disqualified Gandhi after sentencing as the law that governs elections in India mandates disqualification of any lawmaker who is “convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years”.

A lower court sentenced Gandhi on March 23 for two years in jail on charges of defamation.

Opposition politicians say Gandhi’s trial and the disqualification is the latest evidence of the Modi government’s strongarm tactics and follows investigations and legal troubles faced in recent months by other opposition parties.

Gandhi said on March 25 that he would not comment on his sentence as the matter was subjudice, but he said his disqualification from parliament was because he had asking Modi what he called “tough questions” over Modi’s relationship with Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani conglomerate.

The opposition critics accuse Modi government of giving undue favours to a business group led by billionaire tycoon Adani.

Shares of Adani group companies plunged after Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 alleged that the Indian company had engaged in stock manipulation and used tax havens. It also said the group had unsustainable debt.

A day after Gandhi’s conviction, 14 political parties jointly petitioned the Supreme Court, saying opposition groups were being selectively targeted by federal investigative agencies. The court has agreed to hear the plea on April 5.

Modi BJP Rahul Gandhi Congress party jail sentence Indian opposition leader

Comments

1000 characters

Indian opposition leader to appeal jail sentence

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories