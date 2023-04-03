AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
Blockbuster African last-eight clash looms for Ahly

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
JOHANNESBURG: Title-holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Esperance of Tunisia won CAF Champions League groups early on Sunday, and set up a potential blockbuster quarter-finals clash with Al Ahly of Egypt.

Either Wydad, Casablanca neighbours Raja or Esperance will be paired with the record 10-time African champions when the last-eight draw is made in Cairo on Wednesday night.

Group winners and runners-up are separated for the draw and Ahly finished second in Group B behind Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa after suffering a 5-2 drubbing in Pretoria last month.

The Cairo Red Devils will avoid a quarter-finals rematch with Sundowns as sides who met at the mini-league stage of the premier African club competition will not be drawn together.

Ahly know their three possible last-eight opponents well having beaten Raja 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals last season before losing 2-0 to Wydad in a single-match final.

The Egyptian outfit eliminated Esperance 4-0 over two legs in the semi-finals two seasons ago, then defeated Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa 3-0 in the final.

Senegalese Bouly Sambou took his Champions League goal tally to six — one less than chart-topper Jason Mayele from Young Africans of Tanzania — with a brace as Wydad outplayed JS Kabylie of Algeria 3-0 in Casablanca.

Two-time champions Kabylie started the match as Group A leaders on head-to-head records having edged Wydad 1-0 in Algiers.

But that position changed after 28 minutes when Sambou struck for the first time, and he doubled the lead six minutes into the second half.

