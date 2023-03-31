AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor attend Dior show in Mumbai

  • French couture house staged its Pre-Fall 2023 collection at the historic Gateway of India monument
BR Life & Style Published March 31, 2023 Updated March 31, 2023 03:11pm
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli at the Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion show in Mumbai.
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli at the Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion show in Mumbai.
Follow us

Luxury French couture house Christian Dior staged its Pre-Fall 2023 collection in Mumbai, India, at the historic Gateway of India monument on Thursday night, it was reported.

Models present creations from Christian Dior's Fall 2023 collection during a fashion show in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Models present creations from Christian Dior's Fall 2023 collection during a fashion show in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

With the opulent Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the near distance, the legendary French couture house held its very first show in the city, also marking its long-standing partnership with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya, which works with artisans and underprivileged women.

Bollywood celebrities in attendance included veteran actor Rekha, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anushka Sharma, accompanied by her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Isha Ambani, daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was also in attendance.

They were accompanied by Simone Ashley of 'Bridgerton', and actor Maisie Williams from 'Game of Thrones'.

Nearly 100 models passed under a 14-metre-tall toran, a symbolic artwork covered with patchwork and embroidery created especially for the show. India’s first female tabla virtuoso, Anuradha Pal, provided the background music for the show.

LVMH shakes up leadership at Louis Vuitton, Dior

The show presented sari-inspired silk skirts in rich purples and fuchsia pinks, along with relaxed trousers and matching jackets featured intricate patchworking.

“Seen as a symbolic ceremonial entrance to India, the Gateway and the toran serve as a metaphor for this intimate collaboration, referencing cross-cultural influences, heritage and traditions,” Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri said in an Instagram post.

In the past, fashion brands like Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino have presented their collections in India.

It is not the first time that the French fashion house has held one of its shows at a historic monument. For its autumn 2023 menswear collection, Dior was in Cairo, presenting 75 looks with the illuminated Great Pyramids of Giza as a backdrop.

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows

Christian Dior Gateway of India

Comments

1000 characters

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor attend Dior show in Mumbai

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Ministry of Finance warns inflation to remain high, could increase further

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Pakistani conglomerate Crescent Steel and Allied Products suspends cotton plant operation

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

Thirty-five dead, 16 hurt in after roof of stepwell collapses in India

Read more stories