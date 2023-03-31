Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor attend Dior show in Mumbai

Luxury French couture house Christian Dior staged its Pre-Fall 2023 collection in Mumbai, India, at the historic Gateway of India monument on Thursday night, it was reported.

Models present creations from Christian Dior's Fall 2023 collection during a fashion show in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

With the opulent Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the near distance, the legendary French couture house held its very first show in the city, also marking its long-standing partnership with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya, which works with artisans and underprivileged women.

Bollywood celebrities in attendance included veteran actor Rekha, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anushka Sharma, accompanied by her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Isha Ambani, daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was also in attendance.

They were accompanied by Simone Ashley of 'Bridgerton', and actor Maisie Williams from 'Game of Thrones'.

Nearly 100 models passed under a 14-metre-tall toran, a symbolic artwork covered with patchwork and embroidery created especially for the show. India’s first female tabla virtuoso, Anuradha Pal, provided the background music for the show.

The show presented sari-inspired silk skirts in rich purples and fuchsia pinks, along with relaxed trousers and matching jackets featured intricate patchworking.

“Seen as a symbolic ceremonial entrance to India, the Gateway and the toran serve as a metaphor for this intimate collaboration, referencing cross-cultural influences, heritage and traditions,” Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri said in an Instagram post.

In the past, fashion brands like Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino have presented their collections in India.

It is not the first time that the French fashion house has held one of its shows at a historic monument. For its autumn 2023 menswear collection, Dior was in Cairo, presenting 75 looks with the illuminated Great Pyramids of Giza as a backdrop.

