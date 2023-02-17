AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

APP Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Monday that Pakistan would welcome investment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). During a call on meeting with Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC) Syed Basar Shueb, Dar explained to him various investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He informed the CEO of IHC regarding the recent visit of the prime minister and his various meetings held with Emirati businessmen and investors. He thanked the management of the IHC for their interest in making investments in Pakistan.

He discussed the ways to accelerate economic cooperation between the two countries and expressed the desire to strengthen the existing economic ties to a next level.

Govt offers its SOE stakes to 2 UAE firms

He further stated that the government of Pakistan was pursuing various reforms for providing greater facilitation to investors and businessmen.

The minister assured the CEO of maximum facilitation by the government for Emirati investors in Pakistan.

Welcoming the finance minister, the CEO Syed Basar Shueb highlighted the cordial relation that exists between the two countries and appreciated the role of the government to attract investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Pakistan Economy Ishaq Dar investments economic cooperation Finance minister Ishaq Dar International Holding Company Syed Basar Shueb

