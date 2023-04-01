AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Asad Mehmood meets caretaker CM: Punjab mulls linking Bahawalpur with motorway

Recorder Report Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: Federal Communications Minister Asad Mahmood met with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office to discuss road construction and repair projects across Punjab.

Both agreed to complete these projects on time to benefit the people. Additionally, they decided to grant limited powers of a price control magistrate to NHA staff to prevent overcharging of food items on highways and establish measures for axle-load control on highways and motorways.

The proposal for a coordinated operation to remove encroachments on both sides of GT Road was also discussed, along with plans to expedite the process of issuing fitness certification for vehicles.

The CM expressed his plans to launch a joint project with the federal government to link Bahawalpur with the motorway and accelerate the project relating to Imamia Colony Lahore.

The NHA has also been approached for the repair and maintenance of the GT stretch of Lahore-Gujranwala.

Additionally, the Punjab government will cooperate with the construction of the Muzaffargarh-Mianwali MM Road and work towards resolving public problems through the construction and repair of roads across Punjab.

Moreover, in a meeting, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed that Bibi Pak Daman shrine expansion project be completed swiftly.

The CM emphasized that the shrine should be a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance the experience for the devotees.

Furthermore, he directed the development of cutting-edge designs for the shrines of Baba Bullay Shah in Kasur and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Faisalabad.

