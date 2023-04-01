AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd. #                          25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                       1-Apr-23
Data Textiles Limited #         1-Apr-23     8-Apr-23                                       8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited          6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                         10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       5-Apr-23     13-Apr-23                                     13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                         8-Apr-23     14-Apr-23      55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                         8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited         10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                       11-Apr-23    17-Apr-23                                     17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
Pak Suzuki Motor Co. L td.      11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                     12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                       13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23                                     19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited           13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) 
Limited                         14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited #    14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23                                     20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                         19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                         19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited            13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited     19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited       19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                    20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited         13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                         19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.    20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited      20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                  20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Ltd.                    21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co. 
Limited                         25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      10% (F)        14-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                         19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium 
Beverage Cans Limited           20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited       21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance Co. 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited            21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (B)        20-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                         22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited              22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (F)        20-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company    21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited   22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #       25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                    2-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited          27-Apr-23    04-05-2023     Nil                            4-05-2023
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #

