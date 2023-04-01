KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd. # 25-03-2023 1-Apr-23 1-Apr-23 Data Textiles Limited # 1-Apr-23 8-Apr-23 8-Apr-23 Tri-Pack Films Limited 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23 JS Investments Limited 6-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 10-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23 Zephyr Textiles Limited # 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 EFU General Insurance Limited 8-Apr-23 14-Apr-23 55% (F) 6-Apr-23 14-Apr-23 Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Limited 8-Apr-23 15-Apr-23 NIL 15-Apr-23 Nestle Pakistan Limited 10-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 950% (F) 6-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited # 11-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23 Pak Suzuki Motor Co. L td. 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23 AGP Limited 12-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 20% (F) 10-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited # 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 Bata Pakistan Limited 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 NIL 19-Apr-23 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited # 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 5% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Jubilee General Insurance Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 40% (F) 17-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23 Lalpir Power Limited 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 Pakgen Power Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 KSB Pumps Company Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 Cyan Limited 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 Atlas Insurance Limited 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 45% (F) 11-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Century Insurance Company Limited 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 25% (F) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Asia Insurance Company Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Jahangir Sidd (Pref) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 6% (F) 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 IGI Life Insurance Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Haleon Pakistan Limited (Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 TPL Insurance Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 East West Insurance Company Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Rafhan Maize Products Co. Limited 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Service GlobalFootwear Limited 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 10% (F) 14-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Packages Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 JS Global Capital Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Security Investment Bank Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Askari General Insurance Co. Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 IGI Holdings Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (B) 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Crescent Star Insurance Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23 Saif Power Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (F) 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Agritech Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 The United Insurance Company 21-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 Pace (Pakistan) Limited # 25-Apr-23 02-05-2023 2-05-2023 Shell Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 Nil 4-05-2023 ==================================================================================================== Indications: Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

