Macron to warn China against military backing for Russia

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2023 08:32pm
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will next week warn Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that any decision by Beijing to back Russia militarily in Moscow’s war on Ukraine would be disastrous, the French presidency said.

“If China took this disastrous decision (to back Moscow militarily) it would have a major strategic effect on the conflict,” an advisor to Macron, asking not to be named, told reporters ahead of the president’s visit to China next week.

China willing to work with Russian military on several fronts: Chinese defence ministry

China Emmanuel Macron Xi Jinping Russian troops

