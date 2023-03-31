AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dietary tips: how to have a healthy Ramadan

Natalia Rawjee Published March 31, 2023 Updated March 31, 2023 05:04pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

As we head into the second week of the blessed month of Ramadan, it is important to remind ourselves to remain healthy and active along with adopting good eating habits despite the fast.

Ramadan is the most blessed time of year in Pakistan when we express love, devotion, and good deeds. In order to fully submerge in the spiritual significance of Ramadan, it is also important to remain healthy to maintain our energy while worshiping.

What to eat and what to avoid during a heatwave

The first thing in order to have healthy Ramadan is to prioritise one's nutrition.

Stay hydrated

It is very easy to become dehydrated when fasting from water so ensure that you drink water before consuming food at Iftar time. Drinking water before eating makes it less likely to overeat at Iftar.

It is also recommended to drink as much water as possible between Iftar and Suhoor.

Avoid fried foods

Additionally, avoid eating too many fried foods like samosas and pakoras as these foods can cause further dehydration. Regular consumption of fried foods can also lead to unwanted weight gain and issues with cholesterol.

Protein is an essential macronutrient that provides satiety signals to your body therefore, it is recommended to have a lean source of protein at Iftar and Suhoor.

Fat is another essential macro nutrition that helps keep you fuller longer. I recommend consuming healthy fats as a snack between Iftar and Suhoor instead of consuming processed foods like chilli chips or biscuits.

Kidney detox: boosting kidney health

Healthy snacks that include good fats include mixed nuts or olives or pumpkin/sunflower seeds.

It is recommended to choose carbohydrates wisely during Ramadan.

Complex carbs like bajra, brown rice, quinoa, etc. are recommended instead of white bread or pasta as whole grains do not spike blood sugar as much as processed carbs.

Stable blood sugar is the key to keeping hunger at bay during Ramadan.

Try to consume a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to avoid developing any nutrition deficiencies during Ramadan. I recommend that half your plate should be vegetables at Iftar.

Bhindi masala, baingan bharta, sarson ka saag, and palak sabzi all make incredible, flavorful, healthy side dishes at Iftar. The fiber from vegetables also helps with satiation and gut health.

Get ample sleep

Not only is it important to eat healthy but it is also important to get enough sleep.

Sleep is one of the most overlooked commodities when it comes to our health. Getting enough sleep during Ramadan helps balance hunger hormones and helps to avoid hunger pangs.

How to beat a sugar addiction

Remain active

Regular movement during Ramadan is essential to support muscle mass and bone health.

Fasting may decrease muscle strength but exercising may help stop muscle deterioration. I recommend taking a long walk before Iftar.

A slow walk does not stimulate hunger as much as running or cycling would and therefore, it is the perfect activity. Additionally, walking before Iftar is a great way to keep one’s mind busy to avoid the sensation of hunger. Walking before Iftar is also a great time to practice Tasbih.

There is much to be thankful for during Ramadan, therefore it is important to treat one's body with respect by providing it proper nutrients through your food.

The writer is a certified functional nutritionist

Ramadan Ramadan 2023 Nutrition

Comments

1000 characters

Dietary tips: how to have a healthy Ramadan

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Ministry of Finance warns inflation to remain high, could increase further

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Pakistani conglomerate Crescent Steel and Allied Products suspends cotton plant operation

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

Thirty-five dead, 16 hurt in after roof of stepwell collapses in India

Read more stories