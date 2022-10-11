Kidney Detox: Boosting kidney health

Although kidneys are small organs, they are quite powerful detoxifying machines. Kidneys share a similar appearance to beans and are located on the right and the left side of the spine.

Kidneys are tasked with filtering blood and detoxing toxins from the body. Although they can operate on their own, they may not be functioning optimally.

Common symptoms of poor kidney function may include trouble sleeping, tiredness and bloating. This is where diet and nutrition can improve kidney function.

In order to detoxify the kidneys it is important to avoid alcohol, excessive caffeine intake, smoking, processed foods, and refined sugar.

It is essential to increase water intake to help the kidneys flush out toxins with ease. Drinking at least 2 or more liters of water daily can drastically improve energy levels.

Regular movement like walking may improve kidney health. It is recommended not to remain sedentary as stagnation can negatively impact kidneys.

In order to further boost kidney health, it is beneficial to include kidney-loving foods in one's diet such as omega 3 fatty acid fish, dark leafy green vegetables and herbs.

Herbs like parsley and cilantro too have heavy metal detoxification properties in order to help with kidney function.

One of the most common kidney issues is kidney stones. They are incredibly painful to pass and often can be prevented through dietary interventions.

Quercetin, curucumin, and catechin are important phytochemicals that can prevent the development of kidney stones. Quercetin can be found in the peels of apples and capers, where as curumin is the main anti-inflammatory compound ground in turmeric. Dietary sources of the antioxidant catechin include green tea, dark chocolate, and berries.

An example of a polyphenol-rich snack includes sliced apples and a couple of squares of dark chocolate with a helping of golden milk or haldi doodh. This trio of plant foods gives kidneys a potent boost to help operate optimally.

One's diet has a profound impact on kidney function. In addition to that, it is important to stay away from lifestyle choicess that may hurt or harm the kidneys.

The writer is a certified functional nutritionist