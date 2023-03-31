Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.65, an increase of Re0.01 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee was up slightly against the US dollar, closing at 283.66 in the inter-bank market, an increase of Re0.26 or 0.09%.

In a key development, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday said “all technical-level discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)” are over.

“The IMF is demanding, what was committed during the fifth and sixth review of the bailout,” Dar said. “The lender wants guarantees of three billion dollars from the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” the finance minister told the Senate.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $354 million, clocking in at $4.2 billion as of March 24, data released on Thursday showed.

This was the first decline in central bank-held reserves on a weekly basis after six successive increases. The overall number stands at a critical level at around a month of import cover.

Globally, the US dollar tracked toward a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, as investors see US interest rates close to peaking and expect the dollar's yield advantage is in decline.

A modest boost from a rush to safety around mid-March as banking jitters hit global markets seems to be fading, and the dollar index is down 1.3% for the quarter.

Through March, US interest rate markets dramatically repriced the outlook and now see a roughly 40% chance that the Federal Reserve is finished with rate increases. Fed funds futures have priced rate cuts by year's end.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed in early Asian trade on Friday as sentiment was boosted by an expansion in factory activity in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer, and as concerns grew about Middle Eastern supply.

This is an intra-day update