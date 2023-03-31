AVN 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
DFML 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
DGKC 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
EPCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
PAEL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.16%)
SNGP 39.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.12%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.01%)
UNITY 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,024 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,257 Decreased By -75.3 (-0.53%)
KSE100 39,755 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.23%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in interbank market
Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 11:09am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.65, an increase of Re0.01 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee was up slightly against the US dollar, closing at 283.66 in the inter-bank market, an increase of Re0.26 or 0.09%.

In a key development, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday said “all technical-level discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)” are over.

“The IMF is demanding, what was committed during the fifth and sixth review of the bailout,” Dar said. “The lender wants guarantees of three billion dollars from the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” the finance minister told the Senate.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $354 million, clocking in at $4.2 billion as of March 24, data released on Thursday showed.

This was the first decline in central bank-held reserves on a weekly basis after six successive increases. The overall number stands at a critical level at around a month of import cover.

Globally, the US dollar tracked toward a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, as investors see US interest rates close to peaking and expect the dollar's yield advantage is in decline.

A modest boost from a rush to safety around mid-March as banking jitters hit global markets seems to be fading, and the dollar index is down 1.3% for the quarter.

Through March, US interest rate markets dramatically repriced the outlook and now see a roughly 40% chance that the Federal Reserve is finished with rate increases. Fed funds futures have priced rate cuts by year's end.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed in early Asian trade on Friday as sentiment was boosted by an expansion in factory activity in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer, and as concerns grew about Middle Eastern supply.

This is an intra-day update

forex SBP dollar index Rupee USD Exchange rate currency rates IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Mar 31, 2023 11:16am
Just ELEVEN MONTHS ago it was well under Rs200 ....... what happened in eleven months ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Conditions specified: Punjab govt willing to take over Discos

Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Withdrawal of export power subsidy: Treasury MPs come down hard on govt

Properties’ lease: PIA owes cumulative Rs150bn to CAA, Senate panel told

Read more stories