AVN 63.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.1%)
BAFL 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
DFML 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
DGKC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
EPCL 46.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
HUBC 67.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
MLCF 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
NETSOL 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
OGDC 83.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.87%)
PAEL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.55%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.16%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.12%)
TPLP 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 104.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.95%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,025 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.25%)
BR30 14,257 Decreased By -75.3 (-0.53%)
KSE100 39,765 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,754 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.09%)
Oil down marginally amid uncertainty over imminent US economic data

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2023 10:04am
BEIJING: Oil prices were very slightly down in Asian morning trade on Friday as bullish sentiment about Chinese demand and potential Middle Eastern supply disruptions was tempered by uncertainty over US economic data on Friday.

Brent futures, which have risen nearly 6% this week, were down 19 cents, or -0.24%, at $79.08 a barrel at 0415 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 1 cent, or -0.01%, to $74.36, having gained about 8% this week. Markets are now waiting for US spending and inflation data on Friday and the resulting impact on the US dollar.

“The market may maintain its rebound if today’s US PCE offers positive signals to the markets that US inflation is expected to cool further,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland. “Disappointing data may cause concerns about Fed policy again and cap the recent gains,” she added.

Prices have ticked up this week over optimism surrounding China’s economic recovery. China’s manufacturing activity rose in March at a slower pace compared with a record-breaking expansion in February, but still exceeded expectations by economists in a Reuters poll.

Industrial activity in China has become a key determinant of prices in recent weeks after its ending of coronavirus-related restrictions, amid weaker global demand.

Oil prices are set to cap a second straight week of gains after the largest bank failure after the 2008 financial crisis spooked traders and roiled markets.

US oil may drop into $70.55-$71.49 range

Worries about a full-blown global banking crisis have abated after two banks, in the US and Europe, were rescued.

Prices rose more than 1% on Thursday because of lower US crude stockpiles and a halt to exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region, offseting pressure from a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies.

Producers have shut in or reduced output at several oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq following a halt to the northern export pipeline. More outages are on the horizon.

The US Energy Information Administration said US crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly in the week to March 24 to a two-year low.

