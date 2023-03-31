AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
Mar 31, 2023
SC should not get involved in politics: minister

Nuzhat Nazar Published 31 Mar, 2023 07:23am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that the Supreme Court should not get involved in politics.

He was addressing media after the Supreme Court Judge Justice Amin Uddin rescued himself from the hearing of delay in KP and Punjab polls.

Asif said the apex court should portray itself as united in protecting the constitution.

The minister also underscored that the recent development – the SC bench break – hints that “all is not well”, adding that it is the right time for the court to take corrective measures to remove the cracks in the judiciary.

The SC is the highest institution of justice in Pakistan and it is the responsibility of all its judges to protect its honour.

He maintained that it was a dilemma that we had rifts in all state institutions.

He also said that the apex court has reached a point where its role will be historical. “If any dispute of opinion occurs in the judicial system then it is not good for Pakistan,” he added.

