NA will cease to exist on August 12 or 16th: minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the National Assembly will cease to exist on August 12 or 16 after which a caretaker set-up will be in place to hold general elections on October 8.

Speaking to the media, Sanaullah said the political temperature in the country should come down so that dialogue could be initiated to solve the issues.

Holding Imran Khan responsible for chaos and anarchy in the country, Sanaullah stressed the need for “greater dialogues” to resolve the crisis. A strategy should be devised for the dialogues, he maintained.

Mere issuing a statement would not resolve the crisis, he added.

Talking about the wave of terrorism that has resurfaced in the country, he said terrorists are still active today but our security forces are committed to eliminating them.

He claimed that a party had been trying to eliminate its opponents for the last 10 years, whether in the government or in the opposition. That party was not ready to join hands with the opponents. “If date for election is announced, it would not sit on the table for talks,” he continued.

