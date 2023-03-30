AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
Four bankers who helped Putin’s friend set up Swiss bank account convicted

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 02:11pm
ZURICH: Four bankers who helped a close friend of Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have been convicted of lacking diligence in financial transactions.

The four were found guilty on Thursday of helping Sergey Roldugin, a concert cellist who has been dubbed “Putin’s wallet” by the Swiss government.

The executives - three Russians and one Swiss - helped Roldugin, who is godfather to Putin’s eldest daughter Maria, deposit millions of francs in Swiss bank accounts between 2014 and 2016.

Putin says sanctions could have ‘negative’ impact on Russia

The men, who cannot be identified under Swiss reporting restrictions, were found guilty at a hearing at Zurich District Court and were given suspended fines.

