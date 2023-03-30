AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
New city honouring Turkmenistan’s leader to cost $5bn

AFP Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
ASHGABAT: Turkmenistan will spend nearly five billion dollars to build a city named in honour of strongman Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, officials said Wednesday.

The reclusive Central Asian country bordering the Caspian Sea has been ruled by the Berdymukhamedov family for more than 16 years. Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, a former dentist turned autocrat, officially stepped down as president of the ex-Soviet nation last year and was replaced by his son, Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

But the 65-year-old, known for his personality cult, bears the title of “Arkadag” (Hero Protector) and continues to dominate the country.

The new city 30 kilometres (18 miles) outside the capital Ashgabat will carry his title. And Berdymukhamedov has ordered officials to get it into the “Guinness Book of Records” in some way.

“The first phase of construction of the city of Arkadag costs $3.3 billion,” said Deryageldi Orazov, an official heading a state committee in charge of its construction.

“The second phase will cost about $1.5 billion, according to our estimates.”

Orazov said the exact cost will be clear after a call for tenders. But it already greatly exceeds the figure of $1.5 billion announced in February 2020. Turkmenistan’s GDP is around $45 billion, according to the World Bank.

It derives much of its wealth from its immense gas reserves. Rights groups have accused Turkmenistan of spending money from its gas profits on lavish projects which do not benefit the population. Arkadag, which is in an earthquake zone, will eventually have a population of around 73,000.

As president, 41-year-old Serdar Berdymukhamedov seems to govern in the shadow of his father. Far from stepping back, Berdymukhamedov senior has abolished the upper house of parliament and was appointed president of a supreme body that controls much of the country’s foreign and domestic policy.

Turkmenistan is one of the world’s most repressive, secretive states and little is known about how the regime makes day-to-day decisions.

According to Reporters Without Borders, it ranks 177th out of 180 countries for press freedom, just ahead of Iran, Eritrea and North Korea.

