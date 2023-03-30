President has ‘options’ to deal with judicial reforms bill: Babar Awan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Babar Awan has said that President Dr Arif Alvi could return the ‘unconstitutional’ judicial reforms bills (to clip the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s suo motu power) to the parliament, or send a reference to Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) for validation.

While speaking to the media after meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the former advisor to the prime minister said 13 ‘zahreeli jari bootian’ (deadly herbs) and 22 ‘lotas’ (turncoats) had drafted an unconstitutional piece of legislation to clip the powers of the top court judges.

“However, the President has two options: either he could return the legislation to the Parliament, or send a reference to the SCP,” he said, adding that he would have sent the reference to the apex court.

He said the ‘deadly herbs and turncoats’ are sitting in a ‘non-representative’ National Assembly. If they made any unconstitutional law, it could be turned down by the President. He has the power to ask the apex court for its opinion and endorsement. He also has an option to convey that subordinate legislation could not amend the Constitution.

Article 238 and 239 were very clear that it was a constitutional amendment,” he said. Meanwhile, a delegation of retired sessions’ judges called on the PTI chief at his residence and expressed their complete trust in his leadership. They hoped that Khan would return to the Parliament with a strong mandate.

While speaking to the former judges, Khan sought advice for judicial reforms. “We have to find ways to provide justice and a sense of security to common citizens.

We would carry out reforms after coming into power again,” he maintained, adding that his party was ready for dialogue or deliberation, but its only agenda should be an announcement of fresh elections.

