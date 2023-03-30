AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President has ‘options’ to deal with judicial reforms bill: Babar Awan

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Babar Awan has said that President Dr Arif Alvi could return the ‘unconstitutional’ judicial reforms bills (to clip the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s suo motu power) to the parliament, or send a reference to Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) for validation.

While speaking to the media after meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the former advisor to the prime minister said 13 ‘zahreeli jari bootian’ (deadly herbs) and 22 ‘lotas’ (turncoats) had drafted an unconstitutional piece of legislation to clip the powers of the top court judges.

“However, the President has two options: either he could return the legislation to the Parliament, or send a reference to the SCP,” he said, adding that he would have sent the reference to the apex court.

He said the ‘deadly herbs and turncoats’ are sitting in a ‘non-representative’ National Assembly. If they made any unconstitutional law, it could be turned down by the President. He has the power to ask the apex court for its opinion and endorsement. He also has an option to convey that subordinate legislation could not amend the Constitution.

Article 238 and 239 were very clear that it was a constitutional amendment,” he said. Meanwhile, a delegation of retired sessions’ judges called on the PTI chief at his residence and expressed their complete trust in his leadership. They hoped that Khan would return to the Parliament with a strong mandate.

While speaking to the former judges, Khan sought advice for judicial reforms. “We have to find ways to provide justice and a sense of security to common citizens.

We would carry out reforms after coming into power again,” he maintained, adding that his party was ready for dialogue or deliberation, but its only agenda should be an announcement of fresh elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SC Babar Awan PTI Imran Khan CJP President Dr Arif Alvi Judicial reforms judicial reforms bill

Comments

1000 characters

President has ‘options’ to deal with judicial reforms bill: Babar Awan

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories