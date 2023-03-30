AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                       21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan       22-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                         23-03-2023   30-03-2023     32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
The Bank of Khyber              23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited             23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance Co. 
Limited                         24-03-2023   30-03-2023     100% (F)
15% (b)                         21-03-2023   30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #      24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
(KFTFC1) Kashf FoundationTerm
Finance Certificate             24-03-2023   30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited       24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         28-03-2023   30-03-2023     31.50% (F)     24-03-2023     28-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #          18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. #                21-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Paramount Spinning Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Diamond Industries Limited #    24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gulistan Textile Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Ghani Value Glass Limited #     24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                       24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gulshan Spinning Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Tariq Corporation Limited #     25-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
ICC Industries Limited #        25-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited      28-03-2023   31-03-2023     105% (F)       24-03-2023     31-03-2023
East West Insurance 
Company Ltd. #                  29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                30-03-2023   31-03-2023
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd. #                          25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                       1-Apr-23
Data Textiles Limited #         1-Apr-23     8-Apr-23                                       8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited          6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                         10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       5-Apr-23     13-Apr-23                                     13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                         8-Apr-23     14-Apr-23      55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                         8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited         10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                       11-Apr-23    17-Apr-23                                     17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor C o. L td.   11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                     12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited           13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories (
Pakistan) Limited               14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                         19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited            13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited       19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited     19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                         19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                    20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited         13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                  20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited      20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.    20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
East West Insurance 
Company Limited                 21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Ltd.                    21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co. 
Limited                         25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Packages Limited                20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited       21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance 
Co. Limited                     21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited            21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                         22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (B)        20-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
The United Insurance 
Company                         21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                         22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
PA C E (P akistan) 
Limited #                       25-A pr-2023 2-May-23                                       2-May-23
Shell Pakistan Limited          27-Apr-23    04-05-2023     Nil                             4-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #

