AVN 65.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.26%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.58%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 84.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,060 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 13.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,087 Increased By 4.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 14,824 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IATC, the flagship initiative of Engro Foundation, creating a highly significant impression

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

KARACHI: Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, has announced National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) and ConnectHear as the two recipients of I Am The Change (IATC) Impact Awards 2022.

Initiated in 2012, IATC is the flagship initiative of Engro Foundation to recognize and reward philanthropic and social enterprises that are creating an impact in the development sector. The IATC Impact Awards 2022 attracted more than 100 entries in the categories of Social Development and Social Enterprise.

The entries were adjudicated by the IATC team at Engro Foundation, along with an independent jury comprising Laila Jamil (Director, British Council), Madiha Rehman (Co-Founder & CEO, Phygital), Muhammad Waqas (Co-Founder & CEO, WonderTree), Zehra Mehdi Aneek (Director ESG and Sustainability, K-Electric) and Fauzia Viqar (Chair, SPDC).

Following an extensive review of the applications, National Disability & Development Forum (Social Development) and ConnectHear (Social Enterprise) were selected as the award recipients. Each of these recipients will be given a cash prize of Rs2.5 million in recognition of their efforts and support to scale up their initiatives.

According to Ghias Khan, President & CEO of Engro Corporation and Chairman Board of Trustees of Engro Foundation, “I am delighted by the response to the I Am The Change Impact Awards 2022. Each of us has a responsibility towards Pakistan, and it is heartening to learn about the fantastic work being carried out by various organizations on education, gender and disability rights. IATC will continue to expand its reach and recognise change-makers for good in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Engro Corporation IATC Impact Awards NDFC Engro Foundation NDF

Comments

1000 characters

IATC, the flagship initiative of Engro Foundation, creating a highly significant impression

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories