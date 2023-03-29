IATC, the flagship initiative of Engro Foundation, creating a highly significant impression

KARACHI: Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, has announced National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) and ConnectHear as the two recipients of I Am The Change (IATC) Impact Awards 2022.

Initiated in 2012, IATC is the flagship initiative of Engro Foundation to recognize and reward philanthropic and social enterprises that are creating an impact in the development sector. The IATC Impact Awards 2022 attracted more than 100 entries in the categories of Social Development and Social Enterprise.

The entries were adjudicated by the IATC team at Engro Foundation, along with an independent jury comprising Laila Jamil (Director, British Council), Madiha Rehman (Co-Founder & CEO, Phygital), Muhammad Waqas (Co-Founder & CEO, WonderTree), Zehra Mehdi Aneek (Director ESG and Sustainability, K-Electric) and Fauzia Viqar (Chair, SPDC).

Following an extensive review of the applications, National Disability & Development Forum (Social Development) and ConnectHear (Social Enterprise) were selected as the award recipients. Each of these recipients will be given a cash prize of Rs2.5 million in recognition of their efforts and support to scale up their initiatives.

According to Ghias Khan, President & CEO of Engro Corporation and Chairman Board of Trustees of Engro Foundation, “I am delighted by the response to the I Am The Change Impact Awards 2022. Each of us has a responsibility towards Pakistan, and it is heartening to learn about the fantastic work being carried out by various organizations on education, gender and disability rights. IATC will continue to expand its reach and recognise change-makers for good in Pakistan.”

