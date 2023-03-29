AVN 65.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.26%)
DGKC 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
EPCL 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
NETSOL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 84.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,061 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 13.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,094 Increased By 11.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,829 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in several districts of Sindh

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

KARACHI: Fresh rains and thunderstorms are expected in several districts of Sindh on Wednesday and Thursday, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

A new weather system coming from western Balochistan is likely to produce rain-thunderstorms of a light to moderate intensity on Wednesday and Thursday.

Besides Karachi, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Sanghar, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T A Yar, T M Khan and Mityari districts are expected to see the rainy spell.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to range up to 32 Celsius on Wednesday and 33 Celsius on Thursday with 80 percent humidity.

On Wednesday: Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar, north-western Balochistan and lower Sindh. Partly cloudy to dry weather is likely elsewhere.

Over the past 24 hours: Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand, Hyderabad, Mithi and Tando Jam 36 Celsius, each. Murree received 6 mm of rainfall with Balakot 4 mm.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from March 28, likely to grip most parts on 29th and likely to persist upper parts of the country till 31st March,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Rainfall weather forecast Sindh weather thunderstorms

Comments

1000 characters

Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in several districts of Sindh

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories