Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in several districts of Sindh

KARACHI: Fresh rains and thunderstorms are expected in several districts of Sindh on Wednesday and Thursday, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

A new weather system coming from western Balochistan is likely to produce rain-thunderstorms of a light to moderate intensity on Wednesday and Thursday.

Besides Karachi, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Sanghar, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T A Yar, T M Khan and Mityari districts are expected to see the rainy spell.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to range up to 32 Celsius on Wednesday and 33 Celsius on Thursday with 80 percent humidity.

On Wednesday: Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar, north-western Balochistan and lower Sindh. Partly cloudy to dry weather is likely elsewhere.

Over the past 24 hours: Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand, Hyderabad, Mithi and Tando Jam 36 Celsius, each. Murree received 6 mm of rainfall with Balakot 4 mm.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from March 28, likely to grip most parts on 29th and likely to persist upper parts of the country till 31st March,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023