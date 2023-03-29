AVN 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.61%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
NETSOL 74.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.27%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,431 Increased By 13.3 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,115 Increased By 32.7 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,841 Increased By 13.8 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf stocks end higher as oil prices firm

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday, as fears of a banking contagion eased, while rise in oil prices amid supply disruption risks and strong demand recovery in China also lifted sentiment.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial markets - extended gains from the previous session amid supply disruption risks from Iraqi Kurdistan and hopes that turmoil in banking is being contained, with Brent crude futures gained 61 cents, 0.8%, to $78.73 a barrel by 1006 GMT. “Improving sentiment has benefited GCC stock markets where performances were in the red lately as receding concerns over the US and European banking sectors have brought some relief for investors,” said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

Oil prices Gulf stocks GCC stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf stocks end higher as oil prices firm

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories