Ethics, leadership and governance

Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:28am
TEXT: -Climate action agenda is now in board meetings (most organisations); focus on impact of climate and natural capital risks on the organization and vice a versa.

  • Effective governance manages risks, ensures legal compliance and protects stakeholders interests.

  • Ethical leadership contributes to sustainable practices - e.g., reducing carbon emissions and promoting social responsibility including the supply chain.

  • Vital to leverage technology to become more ethical and sustainable.

Recommendations:

  • Promotion of participatory governance through community participation, public consultations, and citizen engagement initiatives.

  • Businesses that build stakeholders' trust experience increased customer loyalty, employee satisfaction, and investor confidence.

  • Leaders should integrate sustainability into the company's strategy and decision-making processes, instead of treating it as a peripheral issue.

  • Transparency and accountability in decision-making is vital for inclusive growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

