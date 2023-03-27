AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
BAFL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
EPCL 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
HUBC 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 107.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Crisis-hit Tunisia urges 'more understanding' from Europe

AFP Published 27 Mar, 2023 10:30pm
Follow us

TUNIS: Tunisia on Monday called for a "constructive discourse" from the European Union after a string of leaders warned the country is facing a crisis that could impact the 27-member bloc.

In a statement after meeting European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said he had "invited the European side to show more understanding of this particular phase through which our country is going".

He also called on Europe "to adopt a responsible and constructive discourse reflecting the reality" in the country.

Ammar stressed that Tunisia "relies first on the mobilisation of own resources, and on the economic and financial support of its partners, including the EU, for the success of the process of political, economic and social reforms".

Tunisia, heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment, has been negotiating for several months with the International Monetary Fund for a loan worth nearly $2 billion, but discussions appear to have stalled since an agreement in principle announced in mid-October.

In recent days, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell have issued dire warnings over Tunisia's financial state and the risks an economic collapse could spark a flow of migrants across the Mediterranean.

Migrants from across Africa and Tunisia itself regularly use Tunisia's coastline, less than 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, as a springboard for attempts to reach Europe.

Several dozen migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have died in a series of shipwrecks in recent weeks and others remain missing at sea.

This comes after President Kais Saied made an incendiary speech last month accusing sub-Saharan African migrants of representing a demographic threat and causing a crime wave in Tunisia.

European Union Tunisia French President Emmanuel Macron Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar Tunisia crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Crisis-hit Tunisia urges 'more understanding' from Europe

Supreme Court issues notice to ECP for delaying Punjab elections

Justices Mansoor Shah, Jamal Mandokhail call for revisiting CJP’s ‘one-man show’ in SC

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted bail by IHC

Rupee falls against US dollar, settles at 283.58

PTI postpones announcement of party tickets in Punjab

Volatility persists at PSX, KSE-100 ends nearly flat

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills suspends production for another 2 months

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

Indian govt has 54 Chinese investment proposals pending: finance minister

Humza Yousaf wins race to replace Sturgeon as Scotland's next leader

Read more stories