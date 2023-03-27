AVN 65.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
LME aluminium may rise into $2,411-$2,459 this week

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 01:26pm
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may break a resistance at $2,351 per tonne and rise into a range of $2,411 to $2,459 this week, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle.

The bounce from $2,254 can’t be simply classified as the second pullback towards a rising trendline. It bears the feature of a trend reversal.

China Jan-Feb aluminium imports rose 11.3% on year

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $2,664 suggests a target zone of $2,411 to $2,459. Immediate support is at $2,314, a break below could be followed by a drop into $2,254-$2,283 range.

LME aluminium

