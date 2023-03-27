AVN 65.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
Sports

Indore pitch rating changed to ‘below average’ from ‘poor’

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 12:59pm
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday the rating of the pitch used for the third test between India and Australia in Indore has been changed to “below average” from “poor” following an appeal by the Indian board.

Australia won the low-scoring encounter by nine wickets inside three days, with match referee Chris Broad saying that the pitch was very dry and favoured spinners from the start.

After reviewing footage of the match, however, the ICC appeal panel found that there was not enough “excessive variable bounce” to warrant a ‘poor’ rating. “Instead, the appeal panel concluded that the pitch should be rated as ‘below average,’” the ICC said in a statement.

“Consequently, one demerit point has been awarded to the venue for the ‘below average’ rating.” A rating of ‘poor’ would have meant three demerit points.

ICC overturns Rawalpindi pitch demerit point on Pakistan appeal

Venues that accumulate five demerit points over a five-year period are suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months. India won the four-test series 2-1, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

