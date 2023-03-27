AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Public asked to discourage ‘professional beggars’

APP Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Social activists on Sunday warned the public against ‘professional beggars’ who are encroaching cities to take advantage of their generosity during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and stressed for social media awareness for such a societal scourge that detracts from the civilized image of any society.

The community members should not be sympathetic toward these professional beggars and donate to registered charities instead, renowned Social activist Abid Beli said while talking to a private news channel.

Ramadan sees an influx of beggars seeking to exploit the philanthropic and giving spirit of the holy month, he said, adding, such people thrive on the public’s increased levels of sympathy during this period.

He also launched an anti-beggar drive in an attempt to make the cities free of professional alms-seekers.

While shedding light on the horrifying aspect of professional begging rackets, he explained that the begging culture is not as simple as it seems. There are criminal clans of organized crime like a mafia.

Like every year, hundreds of seasonal beggars, including children and women, have been moving toward populated areas of major cities before the arrival of the holy month of Ramazan.

Apart from the bazaars, streets, traffic signals and famous brand shops and foopaths had become a strongholds for professional beggars because visitors give them money in the name of religious offerings, he added.

He said that instead of just expecting the authorities to curb this menace, we too should take necessary steps to discourage this degrading practice which is nothing but committing a fraud with the society.

Begging is not acceptable in society so people need to reach for deserving families and individuals, he added.

“We through (No begging ) social media drives are giving awareness to people that they should give their donations to authorized charity organization which will distribute to the deserved and needy people in their relatives and join us in the fight against this undesirable social habit,” he added.

