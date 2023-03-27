AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Traders stress need for banking channels to promote trade with regional states

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Traders’ community has demanded the establishment of proper banking channels and business to business contacts to promote mutual trade between Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

The business community also emphasized that related governments should take joint initiatives to simplify the visa issuance process and launch of direct cargo flights between regional countries.

These proposals were shared by president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ishaq during a meeting with Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, Pakistan’s designated Ambassador to Tajikistan here at the Chamber’s House.

Ejaz Khan Afridi, Vice President of the chamber, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and Ammar Ansari and others were present during the meeting.

Ambassador-Designate to Tajikistan, Saeed Sarwar told the meeting that the government is keen to promote bilateral trade with central Asian states and the private sector, business community have played a vital role in this regard.

Sarwar said the government has always made practical steps to facilitate cross border trade.

He said Tajikistan is a brotherly Islamic country and they would make vigorous efforts to bring Pak-Tajik business community closer to each other.

Essentially, he said pragmatic steps would be taken in consultation with the business community to resolve all issues in the way of bilateral trade with regional countries.

Ishaq informed that SCCI has planned to organize ‘Trade Fair’ in three central Asian countries very shortly, expressing that hope that the events would play a pivotal role in improving bilateral trade between Pakistan and regional states.

Ishaq linked Pakistan’s economic future by bilateral trade with the central Asian states and African countries.

He noted the mutual trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan is very low, which needs to be improved at optimal level.

On the occasion, the SCCI president suggested the setting up a permanent Pakistan’s trade bazaar in Tajikistan, proper banking channel and taking on board stakeholders for amicable resolution of all issues, making policies flexible relating to visa and cross border trade so that the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and regional countries will be enhanced.

Saeed Sarwar agreed with proposals of SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and assured that proactive measures would be taken in light of the chamber’s recommendations to boost up bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Earlier, the SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and Ammar Ansari gave a number of proposals for removal of hurdles in the way of Pak-Tajikistan trade and enhancing the bilateral trade volume between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Trade SCCI Tajikistan B2B trade banking channels Traders community

Comments

1000 characters

Traders stress need for banking channels to promote trade with regional states

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories