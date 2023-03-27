Traders stress need for banking channels to promote trade with regional states

PESHAWAR: Traders’ community has demanded the establishment of proper banking channels and business to business contacts to promote mutual trade between Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

The business community also emphasized that related governments should take joint initiatives to simplify the visa issuance process and launch of direct cargo flights between regional countries.

These proposals were shared by president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ishaq during a meeting with Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, Pakistan’s designated Ambassador to Tajikistan here at the Chamber’s House.

Ejaz Khan Afridi, Vice President of the chamber, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and Ammar Ansari and others were present during the meeting.

Ambassador-Designate to Tajikistan, Saeed Sarwar told the meeting that the government is keen to promote bilateral trade with central Asian states and the private sector, business community have played a vital role in this regard.

Sarwar said the government has always made practical steps to facilitate cross border trade.

He said Tajikistan is a brotherly Islamic country and they would make vigorous efforts to bring Pak-Tajik business community closer to each other.

Essentially, he said pragmatic steps would be taken in consultation with the business community to resolve all issues in the way of bilateral trade with regional countries.

Ishaq informed that SCCI has planned to organize ‘Trade Fair’ in three central Asian countries very shortly, expressing that hope that the events would play a pivotal role in improving bilateral trade between Pakistan and regional states.

Ishaq linked Pakistan’s economic future by bilateral trade with the central Asian states and African countries.

He noted the mutual trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan is very low, which needs to be improved at optimal level.

On the occasion, the SCCI president suggested the setting up a permanent Pakistan’s trade bazaar in Tajikistan, proper banking channel and taking on board stakeholders for amicable resolution of all issues, making policies flexible relating to visa and cross border trade so that the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and regional countries will be enhanced.

Saeed Sarwar agreed with proposals of SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and assured that proactive measures would be taken in light of the chamber’s recommendations to boost up bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Earlier, the SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and Ammar Ansari gave a number of proposals for removal of hurdles in the way of Pak-Tajikistan trade and enhancing the bilateral trade volume between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023