Emerging women cricketers’ camp opened

LAHORE A total of 27 women’s emerging cricketers are all set to undergo skills and fitness training at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan, in the Emerging High Performance Skills Camp, which was started on Saturday.

Over the course of the 13-day camp, the 27 players will be imparted training under the supervision of the academy coaches. The camp is headed by former Test cricketer Mohsin Kamal and other academy coaches include Mauhtashim Rashid and Muhammad Kamran Hussain.

This camp serves an opportunity to the coaches to work on the skills of emerging cricketers and identify players for the forthcoming ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup to be staged in June this year, a PCB spokesman said.

Head of Women’s Cricket, Tania Mallick said, “Skill camps provide opportunities for young and emerging players to hone their cricketing skills under the guidance of experienced coaches.

The camp will help identify and develop talented young players at the grassroots level, and can help in creating a pipeline of players for the national team. The objective of this camp is to upskill the players so we are in a position to select a squad for forthcoming ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.”

