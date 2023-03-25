Free wheat flour: PM visits distribution points

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid a surprise visit to the free flour distribution centres in Lahore and Kasur and inquired the people about problems being faced by them in getting the commodity. The PM directed the authorities concerned to ensure hassle-free and uninterrupted supply of the commodity to the entitled people.

The PM, who was accompanied by Advisor Ahad Cheema and Special Assistant to PM Malik Ahmad Khan, interacted with the people including women at the distribution centers. He listened to the problems faced by them and issued instructions for their immediate redressal. He directed the relevant authorities to continue the free flour distribution till 25th of Ramazan as per the programme announced by the government.

It may be noted that free wheat flour is being distributed across Punjab and federal capital, under the ‘Special Ramazan Package’ announced by the government to reduce the burden of inflation from the middle- and low-income groups.

As per the plan, around 15.8 million households of Punjab province would be distributed free wheat flour during the holy month till the 25th of Ramazan.

The wheat flour distribution would also be made through 8,500 Utility Stores. Around 20,000 flour distribution points have also been set up to facilitate the people.

The premier also distributed flour bags among the beneficiaries. He inspected the process of flour supply with the officials checking the particulars of the people before guiding them to the distribution point. He also visited the waiting room established to facilitate the beneficiaries of the flour scheme, particularly keeping in view the month of fasting. “No citizen should face any difficulty during Ramazan.

Special attention should be given to the facilitation of old-aged and persons with disabilities,” the PM said, adding: “Don’t consider it just an official duty rather treat it a humanitarian work to seek the appeasement of Almighty during Holy Ramazan.”

The PM appreciated the Punjab chief secretary, secretary food, commissioner and deputy commissioner and others for good arrangements at the distribution centers.

