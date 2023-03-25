Hassaan Niazi handed over to Quetta police on one-day transitory remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and his focal person Hassaan Niazi to Quetta police on one-day transitory remand in a case registered against him at Airport police station Quetta.

The Islamabad police arrested Niazi on March 20 from outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) after he obtained bail from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a case related to misbehaving with officials.

A local court on Saturday sent him on judicial remand to jail after the expiry of his two-day physical remand.

The judicial magistrate, Muhammad Mureed Abbas Khan, hearing the case, granted the Quetta police one-day transitory remand of Niazi.

At the start of the hearing, Quetta police requested the court for granting the transitory remand of Niazi as a case has been registered against him on March 18 at Airport police station Quetta for producing him before the court.

The court granted one-day transitory remand of Niazi and directed Quetta police to produce him before the court on March 25.

According to the written order of the court, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case has made the request for transitory remand of the accused as the accused is to be produced before the concerned area magistrate situated at Quetta.

