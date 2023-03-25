AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
PTI leaders come under ACE radar

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
LAHORE: Some PTI leaders including the former MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Farrukh Habib, Amir Dogar and the former provincial Education minister Murad Raas have come on Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) radar.

As per details, the ACE detected a fraud in the possession of 50 acres of government land in Chak 243 by the PTI’s former MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana who did not submit fee for this land to the national treasury, sources said.

The sources revealed that the PTI’s former federal minister Farrukh Habib has established an illegal car stand at a government land. The ACE is also investigating cases against Amir Dogar and Murad Raas.

