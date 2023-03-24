APNS felicitates Shami

KATACHI: The APNS expresses its pleasure on the conferring of Hilal-e-Imtiaz to the veteran editor and former President of APNS, Mujib-ur-Rahman Shami by the President of Pakistan.

Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have congratulated Shami on receiving the prestigious award in recognition of his life long services for the promotion and development of journalism and print media in the country.

The APNS office bearers wished Shami a long life and continued contribution to the cause of print media and press freedom.

