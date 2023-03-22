AVN 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.68%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.04%)
DGKC 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.65%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.49%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.69%)
HUBC 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
MLCF 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.27%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.86%)
OGDC 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
PPL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.51%)
PRL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.59%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.02%)
TPLP 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.01%)
TRG 110.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.75%)
UNITY 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -48.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 14,687 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.68%)
KSE100 40,477 Decreased By -401.4 (-0.98%)
KSE30 14,940 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Government should make Toshakhana records from 1990 to 2001 public: LHC

  • Lahore High Court judge says no Toshakhana gifts can be retained without making necessary payment
BR Web Desk Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 01:53pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday asked the government to make public the record of Toshakhana gifts received by Pakistani officials between 1990 and 2001.

The order was issued by Justice Asim Hafeez while he conducted the hearing on a petition filed by Munir Ahmed, urging the government to make public the complete details of Toshakhana gifts since 1947.

Lahore High Court seeks Toshakhana records from 1947 onward

“Any gifts received by the country from friendly nations should also be made public and nothing should be kept hidden,” said Judge Hafeez.

He emphasised that no one could retain any gift without making the necessary payment, adding that complete transparency should be maintained.

While hearing the petition, the judge called for presenting the records “in whatever form they are.”

“The court will pronounce the verdict after having a full review [of the Toshakhana records]. We will also see who were these gifts given by,” he said.

He also called for reviewing why the gifts were given.

Here is the Toshakhana gifts’ record since 2002

The petition requested transparency of Toshakhana gifts received by political rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since 1947 and demanded making all records public.

On March 13, the LHC had ordered the federal government to submit Toshakhana records from 1947 onward.

A day before that the federal government had made public the record of Toshakhana from 2002 to 2023 with details of foreign gifts received by various former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and other important personalities over the past 21 years.

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

The 466-page Toshakhana record was uploaded on the Cabinet Division website with details of foreign gifts received over the last 21 years. The record was released on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The names of former presidents, former prime ministers, ministers and government officials are among the recipients of the foreign gifts in the Toshakhana record.

Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case

Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana disqualification reference.

Toshakhana case: Court suspends Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings would be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration of gifts he recieved during his tenure as prime minister.

Earlier in March 2023, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against PTI chairman in a hearing of the case for not appearing in court. Later, the Islamabad High Court suspended the arrest warrant.

LHC Toshakhana case Toshakhana gifts Toshakhana

Comments

1000 characters
Khawar Mar 22, 2023 02:25pm
Pakistan is importing alot of goods which are already manufactured here and the practice of improper valuation. These things must be managed
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aurangzeb Bhatti Mar 22, 2023 02:26pm
This article has good facts on the situation but is totally wrong in suggesting that Imran Khan is to blame. The blame squarely lies on PDM and it's abetters like the business recorder. Stop accepting PDM or PMNL. As legitimate. They are thugs and crooks and Imran Khan is absolutely on track about Not wanting to sit with them.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Truthisbitter813 Mar 22, 2023 02:43pm
@Aurangzeb Bhatti, Earning your KP/GB payrolled cheddar I see! Good on you bhai.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Khan Mar 22, 2023 02:43pm
Seems like court would prove IK right again. Thanks courts
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Government should make Toshakhana records from 1990 to 2001 public: LHC

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Economic assistance: Confirmation from friendly states likely in a few days: minister

316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Read more stories