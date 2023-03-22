KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Friday, March 24, 2023, which shall be observed as ‘Bank holiday’ for the purpose of deduction of Zakat, since 1st of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1444 A.H. is likely to fall on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (already being a public holiday).

All banks/DFIs/MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date. However, all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office on bank holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023