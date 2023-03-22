Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 22-03-2023 15:00
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 22-03-2023 11:00
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited 22-03-2023 12:00
Jubilee General Insurance Limited 22-03-2023 14:30
Crescent Star Insurance Limited 24-03-2023 10:00
Packages Limited 24-03-2023 10:00
Engro Corporation Limited 27-03-2023 15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited 27-03-2023 11:00
Unity Foods Limited 27-03-2023 9:00
Habib Bank Limited 29-03-2023 11:30
East West Insurance Company Limited 25-Apr-23 12:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments