Mercedes-Benz: remains to be seen how national courts interpret ECJ ruling

BERLIN: Carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on Tuesday that it remains to be seen how a European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on compensation for unauthorized shutoff devices will be interpreted by national courts.

Vehicles that were or are affected by a recall can be used without restriction after the appropriate software updates, the carmaker added in its response to the ECJ’s ruling that it must pay compensation for the devices in diesel cars if the buyer has been damaged.