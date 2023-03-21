AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
Mar 21, 2023
Mercedes-Benz: remains to be seen how national courts interpret ECJ ruling

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 02:36pm
BERLIN: Carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on Tuesday that it remains to be seen how a European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on compensation for unauthorized shutoff devices will be interpreted by national courts.

VW joins e-car price war as global rivalry heats up

Vehicles that were or are affected by a recall can be used without restriction after the appropriate software updates, the carmaker added in its response to the ECJ’s ruling that it must pay compensation for the devices in diesel cars if the buyer has been damaged.

