Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

The government of Punjab on Monday said it will create a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the alleged torture of law enforcement officers by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters in Lahore during operations at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

In a press conference, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed concern over PTI workers assaulting police personnel and law enforcers and said officers will respond with “equal force” if they are manhandled in the future.

Punjab police says it found weapons, petrol bombs from Imran Khan’s house

“Law enforcement exercised patience in handling the situation but from now on, police will respond to any mistreatment with equal force,” he said.

He maintained that the police had been unable to implement the court order to arrest Imran as officers could not enter Zaman Park.

Last week on Tuesday, police launched an operation in Zaman Park residence to arrest Imran in relation to the Toshakhana case. This was followed by 22 hours of clashes between police and PTI supporters, while multiple cities erupted with protests.

Hours-long clashes with PTI supporters as police attempt to arrest Imran Khan

Imran said on Saturday that “despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM government intends to arrest me”.

On Saturday, Punjab Police launched another operation on Zaman Park residence and made their way inside the premises.

Imran strongly condemned the attack and said, “Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone”.

According to reports, police arrested and baton-charged many PTI workers after breaking down the main gate of Zaman Park residence.

Police officials stated that the workers had injured and thrown petrol bombs at law enforcement officials in a prior operation and “we are conducting the operation to arrest the miscreants”.

Later, IG Punjab Usman Anwar said that police found assault rifles, bullets, petrol bombs and other ammunition from Zaman Park during the operation.